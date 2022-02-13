Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $62,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BlackRock stock opened at $772.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $866.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $893.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

