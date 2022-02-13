Echelon Wealth Partners Lowers Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADW.A opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.08 million and a P/E ratio of 25.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

