Echelon Wealth Partners Lowers Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$8.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of ADW.A opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.08 million and a P/E ratio of 25.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
