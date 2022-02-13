ECN Capital Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.39. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

