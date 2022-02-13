ECN Capital Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Featured Articles
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.