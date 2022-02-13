Edward J. Zoiss Sells 4,730 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LHX opened at $222.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average of $223.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

