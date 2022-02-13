EFFORCE One Day Trading Volume Tops $564,923.00 (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 4% against the dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and approximately $564,923.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00037986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00106121 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

