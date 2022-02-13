Einsteinium Hits Market Cap of $6.10 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $8,705.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00298409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,341,810 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

