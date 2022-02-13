EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Short Interest Up 630.6% in January

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 630.6% from the January 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EJFA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. EJF Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $192,000.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

