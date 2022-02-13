Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,113 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.49% of Element Solutions worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Element Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 819,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

