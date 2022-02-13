Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by 51.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $235.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

