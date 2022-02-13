Emma Walmsley Acquires 8 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($22.00) per share, with a total value of £130.16 ($176.01).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($22.15) per share, with a total value of £114.66 ($155.05).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a market capitalization of £81.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,623.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,520.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

