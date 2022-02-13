ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

