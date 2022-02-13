Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.88

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 3671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.