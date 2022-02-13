EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.14

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.14 and last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 6186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,208,000 after acquiring an additional 604,498 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,693,000. Man Group plc grew its position in EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 134.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 168,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in EnerSys by 72.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

