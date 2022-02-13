EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 3.07. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -118.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnLink Midstream stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

