Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $44.83 on Friday. Enova International has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,957. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Enova International by 64.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Enova International by 17.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter worth $2,152,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

