Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.
Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $44.83 on Friday. Enova International has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.
In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,957. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Enova International by 64.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Enova International by 17.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter worth $2,152,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
