Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) Short Interest Down 60.9% in January

Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NFYS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,873. Enphys Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Enphys Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

