Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 36,500 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Mimecast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mimecast by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $27,412,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.53 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.