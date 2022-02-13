Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,700 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,351 shares of company stock worth $1,704,145. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

