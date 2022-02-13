Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of SM Energy worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 892,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,700.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 748,800 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

