Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $2.71 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of DT Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on DTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

