Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

