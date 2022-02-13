Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.79 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $224.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $430.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

