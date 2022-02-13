Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.85 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.58. 7,298,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,837. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

