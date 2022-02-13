Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $49.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Envista stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. 2,157,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. Envista has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Envista by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

