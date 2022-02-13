Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of Envista stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Envista by 966.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Envista by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Envista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.