EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 95.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 78.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 802,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after acquiring an additional 352,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.01 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $144.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

