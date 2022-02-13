EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,065.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,231.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,344.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

