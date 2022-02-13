EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

ABT opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

