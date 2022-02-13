EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $268.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.84 and its 200-day moving average is $289.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

