Epic Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.45 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00004200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and $7,974.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00037934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00104663 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,714,328 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.