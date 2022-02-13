EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,361,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.