Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,561.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,588.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,748.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $16,927,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

