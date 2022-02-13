Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $145.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 250.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 74.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,402.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 66,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

