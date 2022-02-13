Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $155.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

