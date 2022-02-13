Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Etsy worth $87,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $141.77 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.37 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average of $212.79.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,160 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,461 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

