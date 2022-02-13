Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESEA stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth $282,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $294,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

