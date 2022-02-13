Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

EVLO stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

