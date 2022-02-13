Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $330.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.63.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $294.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $296.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.29 and its 200 day moving average is $270.01. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

