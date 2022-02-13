Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $330.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.63.
Shares of NYSE RE opened at $294.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $296.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.29 and its 200 day moving average is $270.01. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
