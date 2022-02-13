Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 76,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.45.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $535.81 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $591.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.