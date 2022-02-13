Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.41 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.