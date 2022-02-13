Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 350,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,781,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 973,058 shares of company stock valued at $338,531,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $369.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

