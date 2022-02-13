Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after purchasing an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

LLY opened at $235.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 55.37%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

