Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $625,000.

Shares of GSST stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $50.96.

