Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 573.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 175,284 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

