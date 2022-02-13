Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $260.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $210.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.