Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

EXFY stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49. Expensify has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,370,000.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

