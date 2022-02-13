Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.
EXFY stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49. Expensify has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $51.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,370,000.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
