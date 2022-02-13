FairCoin (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, FairCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a total market cap of $513,925.67 and approximately $37.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001480 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004413 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00051653 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

