Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post $678.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $686.96 million and the lowest is $670.54 million. Farfetch posted sales of $540.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after buying an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

FTCH stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 4,766,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,680,290. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

