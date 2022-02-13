Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FPI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $362.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

