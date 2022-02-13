Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FPI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $362.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
