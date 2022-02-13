Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,026 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.51% of Fastenal worth $151,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

